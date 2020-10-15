 Skip to main content
Normal man released on cocaine charges
Normal man released on cocaine charges

Alexander Gayles

Gayles

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man faces cocaine charges.

Alexander P. Gayles, 29, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine after a Bloomington Police Department vice investigation.

He was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

