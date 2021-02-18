Normal man released on meth charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was released from custody on meth delivery charges.
Kevin C. Knight, 39, is charged with four counts of delivering less than 5 grams of meth — all Class 2 felonies.
The four deliveries allegedly occurred between Feb. 8 and Feb. 16.
He is also charged with meth possession, a Class 3 felony.
Knight was released Wednesday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his arraignment is scheduled for April 16.
Kade Heather
Courts Reporter
