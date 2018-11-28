BLOOMNGTON — A Normal man has been sentenced to 24 months on conditional discharge for aggravated animal cruelty in the deaths of two dogs a year ago.
Gary J. Eustice was charged in December 2017 with killing two dogs by enclosing them in a garage while a vehicle was running.
A charge of littering for dumping the dead animals along Twin Grove Road west of Bloomington was dismissed in September. Police became involved when a witness took a photo of a vehicle as it sped away after the driver dumped the bodies of the animals.
Eustice, 72, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony. Two counts accusing him of euthanizing companion animals were dismissed.
In a statement to Judge Casey Costigan at his sentencing hearing, Eustice apologized for his decision to kill the animals that he said were left with his family.
Eustice said his actions were taken "not with malice, a fit of anger or for sport." Instead, Eustice said he wanted to save the cost of having the dogs legally euthanized by a vet, according to his statement.
The defendant said he was "clueless" that his actions were criminal.
The judge acknowledged Eustice's long history of dog ownership, including his volunteer work with taking therapy dogs to nursing homes. He also noted reports of the advanced age and aggressive nature of the dogs.
The sentence of conditional discharge — and 200 hours of community service with an organization that helps animals — was necessary to deter others from harming animals, said the judge.
It's also the new Ivanka defense.
"Clueless" certainly describes this man.
72 years old and has been "helping dogs" for his lifetime.
How many other dogs has this psychopath killed?!
This guy made a gas chamber to kill dogs that were left in his care. ANY vet would take these dogs if they were dropped off. Why did he speed away? Why did he dump the dogs bodies? Why is he not being investigated for other crimes?
How many other dogs has he killed? How many humans has he hurt? You don't start off killing dogs at 72 years old. This guy is a piece of human trash.
This sentence is not harsh enough to deter others. Quite the opposite. Mr. Eustice, I call BS on your defense and I would not want you near a shelter. Volunteers are needed but your type of person is not an asset.
