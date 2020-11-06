Normal man sentenced to 31 years for two 2018 murders

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal man who was convicted in June of second-degree murder was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 31 years in prison.

Christopher B. Harrison, 20, was found guilty of killing Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart. Jr., 19, on April 25, 2018 at a Normal Apartment building, when Harrison was 17 years old.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury acquitted him on that offense and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder.