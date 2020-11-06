Normal man sentenced to 31 years for two 2018 murders

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal man who was convicted in June of second-degree murder was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 31 years in prison.
Christopher B. Harrison, 20, was found guilty of killing Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart. Jr., 19, on April 25, 2018 at a Normal Apartment building, when Harrison was 17 years old.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury acquitted him on that offense and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder.
Evidence presented during the trial indicated Gardner and Hart went to Harrison’s apartment armed with a handgun and sawed-off shotgun and stole a gun, a backpack, money, a hat and drugs. Harrison, who was with his family and his girlfriend’s 6-month-old daughter, chased Gardner and Hart with an AR-15 and fired at least 28 times.
Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight. Both were found near the bottom of a staircase on the ground floor just inside the Lancaster Heights apartment building.
Harrison lived on the second floor of the building.
Support Local Journalism
Assistant State’s Attorneys David Fitt and Jeff Horve asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Harrison to 40 years in total.
Harrison’s attorney Kevin Sanborn asked for a sentence of 12 years.
Costigan sentenced him to 14 years in the Department of Correction for each victim, with an additional three years for drug and weapons charges he previously pleaded guilty to in October 2019.
The charges include two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification (FOID) card, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and two misdemeanor charges for illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID.
If Harrison had been found guilty of first-degree murder, he could have been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison on each death, Sanborn said.
Photos: Opening arguments are presented in Harrison's trial in June
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.