Normal man sentenced to 31 years for two 2019 murders

Assistant State’s Attorneys David Fitt and Jeff Horve asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Harrison to 40 years in total.

Harrison’s attorney Kevin Sanborn asked for a sentence of 12 years.

Costigan sentenced him to 14 years in the Department of Correction for each victim, with an additional three years for drug and weapons charges he previously pleaded guilty to in Oct. 2019.

The charges include two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification (FOID) card, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and two misdemeanor charges for illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID.

If Harrison had been found guilty of first-degree murder, he could have been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison on each death, Sanborn said.

