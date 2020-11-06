Normal man sentenced to 31 years for two 2019 murders

Harrison’s attorney Kevin Sanborn asked for a sentence of 12 years.
Costigan sentenced him to 14 years in the Department of Correction for each victim, with an additional three years for drug and weapons charges he previously pleaded guilty to in Oct. 2019.
The charges include two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification (FOID) card, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and two misdemeanor charges for illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID.
If Harrison had been found guilty of first-degree murder, he could have been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison on each death, Sanborn said.
Photos: Opening arguments are presented in Harrison's trial in June
061020-blm-loc-1harrison
061020-blm-loc-12harrison
Visualization
061020-blm-loc-4harrison
061020-blm-loc-5harrison
Joseph Gardner
Reginald Hart Jr.
061020-blm-loc-6harrison
061020-blm-loc-10harrison
061020-blm-loc-9harrison
061020-blm-loc-11harrison
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.