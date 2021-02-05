Normal man sentenced to life for sexual assault of a child

The child told police that Doyle had made sexual contact about 30 times.

“I don’t know that there’s any words in the English language that can properly illustrate the type of harm that the defendant caused and the repercussions for that inflicted on (the minor victim) that she will be dealing with for the rest of her life,” Reynolds said.

Defense lawyer Brendan Bukalski of the Johnson Law Group in Bloomington agreed with Reynolds, but said Doyle is mentally “unwell.”

He asked Costigan to sentence Doyle to the minimum 36 years he was facing and said he needs counseling.

“In response to that sickness, do we take other individuals who are sick, other individuals who are unwell and just lock them up and throw away the key because we hope maybe it’ll make people feel better? Of course we don’t. We hope everybody gets well,” Bukalski said.

But Reynolds said Doyle’s actions were violent and she pointed to a prior domestic battery charge on his record. She also said typical cases of sexual assault of a child show the offender taking time to groom and compel the child to do what they want.