Normal man shook child, causing brain injury, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused of shaking a child and causing serious injuries, police in court documents said.
Gaje B. Roake, 20, is charged with aggravated battery of a child and aggravated domestic battery. According to court documents, he shook a child under the age of 12, causing injuries that include bilateral subdural hematomas.
Prosecutors said the incident occurred Sept. 30 in Normal. Further details were not available Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Roake was jailed in lieu of posting $27,535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.
The latest Crime Stoppers cases:
Elishia M. Epps
Cynthia M. Dejaynes
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Courtney M. Kinard
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Brandon Scott Missel
Eric R. Covington
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Richard B. Fleming
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.