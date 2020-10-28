Normal man shook child, causing brain injury, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused of shaking a child and causing serious injuries, police in court documents said.

Gaje B. Roake, 20, is charged with aggravated battery of a child and aggravated domestic battery. According to court documents, he shook a child under the age of 12, causing injuries that include bilateral subdural hematomas.

Prosecutors said the incident occurred Sept. 30 in Normal. Further details were not available Wednesday.

Roake was jailed in lieu of posting $27,535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

