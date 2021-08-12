 Skip to main content
Normal man stole 3 vehicles, trailer from house, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man stole three motor vehicles and a trailer from two residences, according to prosecutors. 

Kenneth W. Williams, 40, is charged with three counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of theft.

Prosecutors said a Grove Township man reported July 16 that three of his all-terrain vehicles were stolen from his yard, while a Bloomington woman reported July 14 that a trailer used to store a lawn mower was stolen.

Williams is accused of taking the three ATVs on a trailer to a McLean residence. The McLean man told police he suspected the vehicles were stolen, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the three ATVs are valued at more than $7,000 and the trailer is worth more than $1,000.

Williams remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the McLean man and his residence.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Kenneth W. Williams

Kenneth W. Williams

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
