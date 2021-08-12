Normal man stole 3 vehicles, trailer from house, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man stole three motor vehicles and a trailer from two residences, according to prosecutors.

Kenneth W. Williams, 40, is charged with three counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of theft.

Prosecutors said a Grove Township man reported July 16 that three of his all-terrain vehicles were stolen from his yard, while a Bloomington woman reported July 14 that a trailer used to store a lawn mower was stolen.

Williams is accused of taking the three ATVs on a trailer to a McLean residence. The McLean man told police he suspected the vehicles were stolen, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the three ATVs are valued at more than $7,000 and the trailer is worth more than $1,000.

Williams remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the McLean man and his residence.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

