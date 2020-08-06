Normal police asks for help identifying Von Maur retail theft suspect

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection to a retail theft at Von Maur.
Two photos of the suspect carrying clothes inside the store, which is located in the Shoppes at College Hills, were posted Thursday morning to the Normal Police Department Facebook page.
The woman appears to have blonde or light brown hair, wearing jeans, a black tank top and a brown UPS hat with a black mask pulled down to her chin.
Further details, including when the photos were taken, were not available.
Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Officer William Potts at 309-454-9535 or wpotts@normal.org.
