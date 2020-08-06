You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal police asks for help identifying Von Maur retail theft suspect
0 comments

Normal police asks for help identifying Von Maur retail theft suspect

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection to a retail theft at Von Maur.

Two photos of the suspect carrying clothes inside the store, which is located in the Shoppes at College Hills, were posted Thursday morning to the Normal Police Department Facebook page.

The woman appears to have blonde or light brown hair, wearing jeans, a black tank top and a brown UPS hat with a black mask pulled down to her chin.

Further details, including when the photos were taken, were not available.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Officer William Potts at 309-454-9535 or wpotts@normal.org.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News