Normal Police looking for help in theft investigation

NORMAL – The Normal Police Department is looking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.
The white male suspect may have a tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was wearing a baseball cap, a red shirt with a logo on it, was wearing a mask, and carrying a backpack.
If you have any information, contact Officer Christopher Nyman at 309-454-9535 or cnyman@normal.org.
Can you help?
