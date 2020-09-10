Normal Police looking for help in theft investigation

 Skip to main content
NORMAL – The Normal Police Department is looking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.

The white male suspect may have a tattoo on his inner right forearm. He was wearing a baseball cap, a red shirt with a logo on it, was wearing a mask, and carrying a backpack.

If you have any information, contact Officer Christopher Nyman at 309-454-9535 or cnyman@normal.org.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

