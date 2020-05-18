Normal Police looking for suspect in car burglary, credit card fraud

NORMAL — Police in Normal are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud investigation.
Anyone with any information about the suspect should call Detective Jon Cleveland at 309-454-9614 or e-mail jcleveland@normal.org.
In a Facebook post, the suspect appears to be leaving a Walmart store. He is wearing a white face mask, tan cap, navy or black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeves, and navy or black pants with three white strips. At the time the photo was taken, the person was wearing slip-on sandals.
If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Craig Daniel Swallow
Abigail Wingler
Grace Taylor
Emma Shomper
Demario Dunae
Andrew Stanley
Brian Burnett
Jordan Reiss
Kalin Griffin
Sean Greenhalgh
Scott Linski
Bradley Carnahan
Thomas Kelly Benge
Chrystyan Aken
Brandon McDuffie
Shaun Kink
Harold Dowling
Jarrod Williams
Dewon Griffin
Richard Rountree
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.