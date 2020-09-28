 Skip to main content
Normal police make weapons arrest in traffic stop
Normal police make weapons arrest in traffic stop

Jesse Moore

BLOOMINGTON — Weapons charges are pending against a man after a traffic stop in Normal.

Jesse J. Moore, 28, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of obstructing justice are police for allegedly giving police a false name.

According to court documents, Moore is a resident of St. Paul, Minnesota, but an attorney from the McLean County Public Defender’s Office said he has been living in Bloomington for the last few months.

Prosecutors said he was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Normal police Saturday and two firearms were found on the floorboard and in a compartment nearest to him during the stop.

Moore was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

