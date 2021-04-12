Normal police officer charged with DUI

NORMAL – A Normal police officer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month.
Amanda Street, 41, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, with a BAC of .148. She is also charged with disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.
Street is a school resource officer at Normal Community West High School.
Court documents indicate she was arrested April 2 and a bond was set at $135, which was posted the same day.
Street is due back in court May 11.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner could not immediately be reached for comment.