Normal police release 8 photos of Target looting suspects

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public's help in identifying eight suspects they say may have been involved in looting last month.

The police department released eight photo sets taken from surveillance and other cameras on May 31 at Target in Normal, according to a Facebook post from NPD.

Suspects may face charges including criminal trespass, burglary, looting, mob action and aggravated battery.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or dwolters @normal.org. To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

