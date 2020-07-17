Normal police release 9 surveillance camera images of May 31 looting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal police on Friday asked for the public's help identifying people shown on surveillance camera images.

"Normal PD continues to investigate and identify those who committed criminal acts on the night of May 31st. Please help Normal PD identify the following suspects from both the Target and Walmart incidents," the department posted on Facebook.

Looting was reported at several locations. The department said charges include criminal trespass, burglary, looting and aggravated battery.