Normal police release 9 surveillance camera images of May 31 looting

NORMAL — Normal police on Friday asked for the public's help identifying people shown on surveillance camera images.
"Normal PD continues to investigate and identify those who committed criminal acts on the night of May 31st. Please help Normal PD identify the following suspects from both the Target and Walmart incidents," the department posted on Facebook.
Looting was reported at several locations. The department said charges include criminal trespass, burglary, looting and aggravated battery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org or Detective Kendra DeRosa at (309) 454-9624 or kderosa@normal.org.
