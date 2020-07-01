You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Normal police release more photos of people they say looted stores
1 comment
top story

Normal police release more photos of people they say looted stores

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal police are still looking for people suspected to be involved with looting and burglaries at Target in Normal at the end of May.

Four suspect photos were posted on the police department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying them.

Suspects may face charges including criminal trespass, burglary, looting, mob action and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information related to these crimes or these suspects is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.

More than 30 people have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the looting that occurred in Bloomington-Normal between May 31 and June 2.

Normal police releases 4 new photos from looting at Target

1 of 4

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News