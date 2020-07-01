Normal police release more photos of people they say looted stores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal police are still looking for people suspected to be involved with looting and burglaries at Target in Normal at the end of May.

Four suspect photos were posted on the police department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying them.

Suspects may face charges including criminal trespass, burglary, looting, mob action and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information related to these crimes or these suspects is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at (309) 433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.

More than 30 people have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the looting that occurred in Bloomington-Normal between May 31 and June 2.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

