 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Normal police searching for armed robbery suspects
0 comments

Normal police searching for armed robbery suspects

{{featured_button_text}}
ISU Crime Advisory

NORMAL — Normal Police are searching for two males they say robbed an Illinois State University student Monday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., the Normal Police Department was called to the 400 block of West Locust Street after a student reported he was robbed in his apartment by two males while conducting a transaction for a pair of shoes. One of the suspects was alleged to have been armed with a handgun, police said. The suspects took cash and cell phones before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

A description of the suspects was not available Tuesday.

This case is still under investigation by the Normal Police Department. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535, or McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-888-1111.

The incident triggered a Campus Crime Advisory at ISU. Advisories are issued to warn of possible dangerous conditions on or near the Illinois State University campus. A complete listing of those is available at http://Police.IllinoisState.edu.

 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News