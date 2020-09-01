Normal police searching for armed robbery suspects

NORMAL — Normal Police are searching for two males they say robbed an Illinois State University student Monday night.
At approximately 10 p.m., the Normal Police Department was called to the 400 block of West Locust Street after a student reported he was robbed in his apartment by two males while conducting a transaction for a pair of shoes. One of the suspects was alleged to have been armed with a handgun, police said. The suspects took cash and cell phones before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.
A description of the suspects was not available Tuesday.
This case is still under investigation by the Normal Police Department. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535, or McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-888-1111.
The incident triggered a Campus Crime Advisory at ISU. Advisories are issued to warn of possible dangerous conditions on or near the Illinois State University campus. A complete listing of those is available at http://Police.IllinoisState.edu.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.