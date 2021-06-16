Normal shooting victim in ‘stable condition,’ police say

NORMAL — The adult male who was shot Tuesday night in Normal is in stable condition, authorities said Wednesday.

Normal police and Illinois State University police were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hancock Drive, Normal, for a report of someone being shot.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying in the street conscious, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

No arrests have been made, as detectives are investigating “the possibility of a targeted attack on the victim,” police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Normal Detective Darren Wolters at 309-454-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.

