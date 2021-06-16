Normal shooting victim in ‘stable condition,’ police say

NORMAL — The adult male who was shot Tuesday night in Normal is in stable condition, authorities said Wednesday.
Normal police and Illinois State University police were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hancock Drive, Normal, for a report of someone being shot.
Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying in the street conscious, police said.
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
No arrests have been made, as detectives are investigating “the possibility of a targeted attack on the victim,” police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Normal Detective Darren Wolters at 309-454-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Michael J. McCombs
Ryan D. Shattuck
Ricky E. Griffin
Nayeon A. Teague
Justin Morton
Jakob Sexton
John L. Kaufman
Jeremy C. Little
Austin L. Alexander
Jerell D. Dudley
Lonnie L. Kimbrough
James W. Lawrence
Dana S. Anderson
Telly S. Bishop
Jerimiah D. Givens
Rhonda L. Davis
Nolan Love
Cortez Gleghorn
Michael D. Davis
Mario L. Burley
Justin A. Leicht
Laura Cooper
Nick Buss
Jesse Chamberlain
Charles Bradley
Justin Mata
Jerome Robinson
Lance Cotton
Joseph Doyle
Richard Erving
William Beasley
Dexter McCraney
Amanda Street
Robert Coone
Kevon Moon
Thomas Bartholomew
Alejandro Alvarez
Christopher Garza
Brent Burton
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Lawrence Jones
Joshua Luttrell
Stephanie Kitchens
James Canti
Jimmy Pate
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.