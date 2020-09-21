 Skip to main content
Normal woman accused of arson, child endangerment
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman is in custody on arson and child endangerment charges.

Jo E. Hammond, 39, is charged with two counts of aggravated arson, one count of residential arson and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

She was arrested on a warrant Friday for the offenses that authorities say occurred Sept. 3 in Bloomington.

According to court documents, she is accused of knowingly starting a fire at a Bloomington home when she knew people were present, including two children.

A probable cause statement was not read in court Monday, so further details about the case were not immediately available.

Hammond was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 9.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

