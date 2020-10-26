 Skip to main content
Normal woman charged in 2018 domestic battery
Normal woman charged in 2018 domestic battery

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a Normal woman after she was brought in on a two-year-old warrant.

Angjell W. Brackins, 37, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery, which is a felony for a subsequent offense.

According to court documents, the offenses occurred Oct. 17, 2018 and caused injuries including lacerations that required stitches after the victim was struck with a glass.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Dec. 12, 2018 and she was taken into custody Friday.

Brackins was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 in this case and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

Angjell Brackins

Brackins

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

