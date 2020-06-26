Normal woman charged in connection to Target looting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman faces burglary and looting charges after she was identified from surveillance videos posted by Normal police.

Yazmine A. Evans, 21, is charged with Class 2 burglary, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 looting, accused of taking merchandise from Target in The Shoppes of College Hills.

Her image, which authorities said was taken from a Target surveillance camera, was posted on Facebook Thursday by the Normal Police Department, which asked for the public’s help in identifying her.

Evans was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

A bond review hearing was scheduled for 12:45 p.m.