Normal woman charged in connection to Target looting

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman faces burglary and looting charges after she was identified from surveillance videos posted by Normal police.
Yazmine A. Evans, 21, is charged with Class 2 burglary, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 looting, accused of taking merchandise from Target in The Shoppes of College Hills.
Her image, which authorities said was taken from a Target surveillance camera, was posted on Facebook Thursday by the Normal Police Department, which asked for the public’s help in identifying her.
Evans was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.
A bond review hearing was scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
