Normal woman charged in Labor Day shooting

Her two counts of aggravated discharge were charged under legal accountability laws, which means she or one whose conduct she is legally responsible for is accused of firing a firearm in the direction of a vehicle and a person.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the Bloomington police investigation indicated Buchanon likely did not fire the shots, but it is still unclear who, from those in the vehicle, did.

In a statement released after the shooting, Bloomington police said officers were called to West Mill at about 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

“It was reported a group of people were arguing outside near the street and shots were fired,” police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Court documents indicate the charge for unlawful use of a weapon was filed because prosecutors believe she "carried an uncased, loaded and immediately accessible pistol in a vehicle" without a firearm owners identification card or concealed carry license.