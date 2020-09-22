Normal woman charged in Labor Day shooting

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman who police believe was involved in a shots fired incident in Bloomington earlier this month was charged Tuesday afternoon.
Amari S. Buchanon, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with one of two shots fired incidents reported over Labor Day weekend.
According to the probable cause statement read in court, she was in a vehicle that witnesses told police was in the area of the 700 block of West Mill Street in Bloomington on Sept. 5 and was believed to be the source of gunfire that struck a vehicle.
Prosecutors said Buchanon owned the vehicle and was identified as a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Attorneys said she is one of three defendants expected to be charged in this case.
Her two counts of aggravated discharge were charged under legal accountability laws, which means she or one whose conduct she is legally responsible for is accused of firing a firearm in the direction of a vehicle and a person.
Prosecutors said Tuesday the Bloomington police investigation indicated Buchanon likely did not fire the shots, but it is still unclear who, from those in the vehicle, did.
In a statement released after the shooting, Bloomington police said officers were called to West Mill at about 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
“It was reported a group of people were arguing outside near the street and shots were fired,” police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Court documents indicate the charge for unlawful use of a weapon was filed because prosecutors believe she "carried an uncased, loaded and immediately accessible pistol in a vehicle" without a firearm owners identification card or concealed carry license.
Buchanon was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 with a bond review hearing scheduled for Monday. Her arraignment will be Oct. 9.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Davon L Ruffin
Erika Dawn Nussbaum
Eric R. Covington
Brandon Scott Missel
Brian R. Trost
Christopher A. Johnson
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.