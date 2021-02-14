Normal woman charged with burglary, theft

BLOOMINGTON — A woman from Normal faces burglary and theft charges after being accused of breaking into a business safe where she worked.
On Jan. 31, management at a Bloomington fuel station reported an employee had remained inside the business after it was closed and had broken into a business safe. The store manager told investigators it was suspicious that the employee, identified as Erica Woods, had failed to set the burglar alarm after closing. Store video surveillance captured images of Woods speaking on a cellphone before a male suspect entered the building and both then “proceeded to repeatedly hit and pried the safe.”
The store manager recognized the male suspect as Wood’s boyfriend.
Prosecutors say the man repeatedly struck the safe with a wrench and broke the handle. Woods removed a large stack of currency from the safe and concealed it inside a plastic bag, investigators charged. The man also stole two packs of cigarettes before leaving, they added.
On Feb. 7, the district manager told police that Woods had returned all of the stolen money and the man returned the two stolen packages of cigarettes.
The safe was destroyed and a new replacement is estimated to cost approximately $2,000.
Woods was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, a Class 4 felony of criminal damage to property and theft under $500, a Class A misdemeanor.
The man was arrested, but the court did not find probable cause to detain him and he was released.
Woods was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to appear in court for arraignment April 16.
