Northern Illinois man arrested on drug charges in Bloomington
Armond Phillips

BLOOMINGTON — A Waukegan man faces drug charges in McLean County.

Armond S. Phillips, 29, is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony, in a transaction that allegedly occurred Feb. 11 in Bloomington.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday and returned the same day, when he was arrested by Bloomington police.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 7.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

