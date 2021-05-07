Not guilty plea entered for Bloomington murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday in connection to a fatal stabbing last month in Bloomington.

Larry E. Knell, 44, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for killing Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal.

Bloomington police had responded to a report of a man lying in the middle of the road at 1:36 a.m. April 9 in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue.

A McLean County Coroner’s report indicated Baughman died of multiple stab wounds.

During his arraignment, the court also acknowledged state motions to compel mouth swabs from Knell for DNA analysis, and to allow DNA testing to be used on all pieces of evidence collected by prosecutors.

Knell remains jailed in lieu of posting $200,035 bond.

He is represented by Assistant Public Defender Joseph Moran, while the prosecutor is Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve.