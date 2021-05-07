 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not guilty plea entered for Bloomington murder suspect
0 comments
breaking top story

Not guilty plea entered for Bloomington murder suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Normal man pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday in connection to a fatal stabbing last month in Bloomington.

Larry E. Knell, 44, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for killing Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal.

Bloomington police had responded to a report of a man lying in the middle of the road at 1:36 a.m. April 9 in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue.

A McLean County Coroner’s report indicated Baughman died of multiple stab wounds.

During his arraignment, the court also acknowledged state motions to compel mouth swabs from Knell for DNA analysis, and to allow DNA testing to be used on all pieces of evidence collected by prosecutors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
$2 million bond remains set for Normal man charged in Bloomington stabbing death

Knell remains jailed in lieu of posting $200,035 bond.

He is represented by Assistant Public Defender Joseph Moran, while the prosecutor is Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve.

The case was assigned to Judge William Yoder and a status hearing was set for May 21 to address the state’s motions to compel.

Larry Knell

Larry E. Knell, 44, Normal, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Dale E. Baughman, 59, of Normal.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta mayor Bottoms won't seek second term

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News