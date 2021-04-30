 Skip to main content
Not guilty plea entered in fatal Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON – A Chicago man pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday in McLean County court.

Kevon Moon, 22, is accused of having a role in an Oct. 12 shooting in Bloomington that killed Bloomington man Jaleel Johnson, 20.

The shooting in the 1600 block of Iowa Street left two other men injured, including one of Moon’s co-defendants.

Moon has four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice pending against him.

Defense lawyer Patrick Fagan, of Chicago, is representing him in the case. A status hearing is scheduled for June 9 before Judge William Yoder.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Moon’s co-defendants include Malcolm J. Johnson, 27, of Riverdale – who was injured in the shooting and arrested the same day as Moon – and James D. Moon, 22, of Bloomington – who remains wanted for his arrest by police.

Kevon Moon was arrested March 31 in Lafayette, Indiana, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Malcolm Johnson was already in McLean County custody on unrelated charges but was served warrants for the murder charges in March.

Kevon Moon has remained jailed in lieu of posting $300,035.

Bond set for Bloomington man connected to Labor Day weekend shooting

In a probable cause statement read in court during Malcolm Johnson’s bond hearing, First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said authorities learned that a relative of Malcolm Johnson had been “battered with a firearm” and gunshots were discharged at a party two days before the Oct. 12 shooting.

Rigdon said at the time that Malcolm Johnson was contacted immediately after that fight and “there was a discussion about him coming down to handle the fight.”

Kevon Moon

Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
