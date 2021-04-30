Not guilty plea entered in fatal Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON – A Chicago man pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday in McLean County court.

Kevon Moon, 22, is accused of having a role in an Oct. 12 shooting in Bloomington that killed Bloomington man Jaleel Johnson, 20.

The shooting in the 1600 block of Iowa Street left two other men injured, including one of Moon’s co-defendants.

Moon has four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice pending against him.

Defense lawyer Patrick Fagan, of Chicago, is representing him in the case. A status hearing is scheduled for June 9 before Judge William Yoder.