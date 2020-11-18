Odell man accused of soliciting a murder

PONTIAC — An Odell man faces a Class X felony because he asked someone to commit murder, prosecutors said.

Sean Sullivan, 29, is charged with solicitation for murder for hire.

He had been already in Livingston County custody since September on a separate felony case involving predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child. Those charges involve a victim under 13.

Sheriff Tony Childress said there is no danger to the public at this time. Sullivan remains in the Livingston County Jail in lieu of posting $500,000.

To bring this charge, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Braidwood Police Department on the investigation, Childress said in a statement. Braidwood is a Will County city about 40 miles northeast of Pontiac.