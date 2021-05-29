Officer who sent texts to woman after responding to disturbance call resigns

A Springfield police officer who was the subject of an internal affairs complaint after he sent texts to a victim of a probable battery case has resigned from the department.

Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.

An allegation was made against Suggs for a possible violation of unbecoming conduct of an officer.

Records obtained by The State Journal-Register showed that Suggs, who was hired by SPD in 2019, had served two suspensions in 2020, including one following an altercation with a female SPD officer with whom he was in a relationship.

Suggs' resignation came just weeks after another SPD officer, Taylor Staff, was arrested and charged with 11 counts, including criminal sexual assault.

Suggs and another officer were called to a residence in the 1000 block of South Third Street for a disturbance on March 18.

A 21-year-old female was present, though the other party had left the home. No arrests were made.

After clearing the call, Suggs returned to the residence to check on the female, reports indicate. He then started texting her.