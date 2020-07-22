You are the owner of this article.
Ohio man, Indiana woman face drug trafficking charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — An Ohio man and an Indiana woman are charged in McLean County with drug trafficking.

Chad D. Shelton, 42, of Hamilton, Ohio, and Leigha D. Judd, 38, of Laurel, Indiana, are charged with cannabis trafficking for bringing more than 2,500 grams of cannabis into Illinois to deliver or with the intent to deliver on Tuesday.

They are also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis, for more than 5,000 grams of the drug, according to court documents.

Further details about the circumstances of their arrests were not available Wednesday.

Shelton and Judd were jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 each. Arrangements were scheduled for Aug. 7.

Their booking photos were not available Wednesday.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

