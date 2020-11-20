 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio man jailed in McLean County after state police find 100 pounds of cannabis
0 comments
top story

Ohio man jailed in McLean County after state police find 100 pounds of cannabis

{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Shaw

Shaw

BLOOMINGTON — An Ohio man was pulled over Thursday on Interstate 74 with about 100 pounds of cannabis, Illinois State police said.

Andrew T. Shaw, 28, was charged with cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Prosecutors said Shaw was stopped by state police and told officers he had a large amount of cannabis in the car. Police said 90 individually packaged units of cannabis were found in the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shaw told police he picked up roughly 100 pounds of cannabis in Omaha, Nebraska, and was on his way back to Columbus, Ohio, according to the probable cause statement read in court Friday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 11.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News