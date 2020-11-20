Ohio man jailed in McLean County after state police find 100 pounds of cannabis

BLOOMINGTON — An Ohio man was pulled over Thursday on Interstate 74 with about 100 pounds of cannabis, Illinois State police said.

Andrew T. Shaw, 28, was charged with cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Prosecutors said Shaw was stopped by state police and told officers he had a large amount of cannabis in the car. Police said 90 individually packaged units of cannabis were found in the vehicle.

Shaw told police he picked up roughly 100 pounds of cannabis in Omaha, Nebraska, and was on his way back to Columbus, Ohio, according to the probable cause statement read in court Friday.