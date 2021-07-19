Ohio man sentenced to 8 years prison for delivering more than 11 pounds of cannabis

BLOOMINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to eight years in prison on a charge of delivering more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, or more than 11 pounds.

Andrew T. Shaw, 28, was on his way back to Columbus, Ohio, from Omaha, Nebraska, when he was pulled over on Interstate 74 in November and was found to have about 100 pounds of cannabis, police said at the time.

He was charged with cannabis trafficking, unlawful delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.

The cannabis trafficking and cannabis possession charges were dropped in a plea agreement. Shaw pleaded guilty to the other charge at a June 9 hearing.

Prosecutors said Shaw was stopped by Illinois State Police and told officers he had a large amount of cannabis in the car. Shaw told police he picked up about 100 pounds of cannabis in Omaha, Nebraska.

Shaw was given credit for 202 days served in the McLean County jail, as he remained jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.

