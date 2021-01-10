One injured in overnight shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Bloomington.

Police were called at 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Western Avenue on Bloomington's west side. Few details were available Sunday, but police say the victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by Bloomington police.

It was the first shooting in the Twin Cities of 2021.

This story will be updated.

