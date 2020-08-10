Opening statements begin Tuesday in 2018 Bloomington murder case against a Decatur man

BLOOMINGTON — Opening statements will begin Tuesday in the murder trial for a Decatur man accused in the 2018 death of a Bloomington man.
Six men and six women were selected Monday to sit on the jury in the trial for 21-year-old Tyjuan Bruce. One man and one woman were chosen as alternate jurors.
Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover, who was fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in his home.
The defendant’s two murder counts are considered forcible felonies involving home invasion and robbery. This indicates Bruce, or someone Bruce is legally accountable for, is accused of committing the crime of home invasion which caused Dover’s death and the crime of robbery which caused the death.
Eight charges were originally filed against Bruce, but four of those were dropped before the jury selection process began Monday morning.
Bruce is one of three Decatur men who police believed to be involved in Dover's death. His co-defendant, Anthony Grampsas, was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion when a McLean County jury returned a verdict July 23.
A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting outside a Decatur restaurant.
During the jury selection process, the attorneys asked potential jurors about any prejudice they might have involving law enforcement, firearms, cannabis and alcohol.
The 12 jurors and two alternates who ultimately were selected will hear the state’s first evidence after opening statements Tuesday.
