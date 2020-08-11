Peoria Heights man arrested with half-pound of meth, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Police arrested a 52-year-old Peoria Heights man on Monday after a half-pound of meth was found in his car, authorities said.
Bloomington police said in a Facebook post Monday that they arrested the man near the 1900 block of West Market Street.
Bloomington Police Department's Vice and Street Crimes unit conducted a drug investigation and obtained a search warrant for the man's car, the post said. Police said they found 232.5 grams of methamphetamine.
The man is being held at McLean County Jail on preliminary charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of 200 grams or more of methamphetamine. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the State's Attorney's office.
No bond information was available Tuesday. The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.
