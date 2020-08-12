You are the owner of this article.
Peoria Heights man charged in McLean County court after meth seizure
Peoria Heights man charged in McLean County court after meth seizure

Richard Bjorling

BLOOMINGTON — The Peoria Heights man who police say was arrested with a half-pound of methamphetamine was formally charged Wednesday afternoon.

Richard S. Bjorling, 52, was taken into custody Monday when members of the Bloomington Police Department vice and street crimes units concluded a drug investigation involving the transportation of meth from the Peoria area to McLean County, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Police said they found 232.5 grams of meth in his vehicle after they obtained a search warrant to check the vehicle.

Bjorling is charged with unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of meth, both Class X felonies.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

