Peoria man, Bloomington woman charged after stolen van crashed, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man and Bloomington woman are in custody in connection to a stolen van that crashed in Bloomington over the weekend.

Benjamin L. Duzen, 35, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and two misdemeanors for driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident.

Cierra A. Page, 26, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes or needles.