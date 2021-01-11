 Skip to main content
Peoria man, Bloomington woman charged after stolen van crashed, police say
BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man and Bloomington woman are in custody in connection to a stolen van that crashed in Bloomington over the weekend.

Benjamin L. Duzen, 35, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and two misdemeanors for driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident.

Cierra A. Page, 26, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes or needles.

According to a probable cause statement read in court, a van owned by a local painting company was taken from a Bloomington residence on Saturday morning. A nearby resident reported his mailbox was struck by the van, and later Bloomington police conducted a traffic stop on the van on Ireland Grove Road.

Prosecutors said Page was driving when the vehicle was stopped, but Duzen was believed to have been driving when the mailbox was struck.

Duzen was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and Page was jailed in lieu of posting $3,535.

Booking photos were not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

