Peoria man charged with meth possession in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Peoria man in McLean County.

Nathan R. Durham, 45, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on Monday Durham possessed 15-100 grams of meth and 15 grams of alprazolam, which is often sold under the brand name Xanax.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

