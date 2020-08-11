You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peoria man charged with meth possession in McLean County
0 comments

Peoria man charged with meth possession in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}
Nathan Durham

Durham

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Peoria man in McLean County.

Nathan R. Durham, 45, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on Monday Durham possessed 15-100 grams of meth and 15 grams of alprazolam, which is often sold under the brand name Xanax.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News