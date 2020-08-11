Peoria man charged with meth possession in McLean County

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Peoria man in McLean County.
Nathan R. Durham, 45, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, on Monday Durham possessed 15-100 grams of meth and 15 grams of alprazolam, which is often sold under the brand name Xanax.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.