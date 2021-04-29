Peoria man charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man was speeding in a stolen motor vehicle down Interstate 55 in Chenoa on Tuesday, police say.
Michael D. Davis, 34, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Prosecutors in a bond hearing Thursday said police learned that the Toyota car had been reported stolen from Chicago after stopping Davis.
Davis told police that his nephew’s girlfriend rented the car, prosecutors said.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment is scheduled for May 21.
