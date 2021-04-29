 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peoria man charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in McLean County
0 comments

Peoria man charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael D. Davis

Michael D. Davis, 34, of Peoria, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man was speeding in a stolen motor vehicle down Interstate 55 in Chenoa on Tuesday, police say.

Michael D. Davis, 34, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Prosecutors in a bond hearing Thursday said police learned that the Toyota car had been reported stolen from Chicago after stopping Davis.

Davis told police that his nephew’s girlfriend rented the car, prosecutors said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment is scheduled for May 21.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News