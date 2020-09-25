 Skip to main content
Peoria man charged with weapon, drug possession in McLean County
Peoria man charged with weapon, drug possession in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man faces weapon and drug charges in McLean County.

Darrius E. Watts, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of oxycodone and a misdemeanor for possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis.

According to a probable cause statement read in court, Normal police said they noticed the odor of burning cannabis coming from Watts’ parked vehicle while they assisted another citizen in a parking lot.

Prosecutors said after Watts drove away, the officers conducted a traffic stop, during which they found a pistol in a backpack located in the trunk of Watts’ vehicle.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

