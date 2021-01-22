 Skip to main content
Peoria man faces battery charges in McLean County
Peoria man faces battery charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Peoria man was jailed in McLean County for aggravated battery.

Brandon McDuffie, 29, faces a Class 2 felony for “shoving a cell door inside the McLean County detention facility,” striking a correctional officer, according to court documents.

Bloomington man jailed for aggravated domestic battery

McDuffie was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

