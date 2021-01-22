Peoria man faces battery charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Peoria man was jailed in McLean County for aggravated battery.
Brandon McDuffie, 29, faces a Class 2 felony for “shoving a cell door inside the McLean County detention facility,” striking a correctional officer, according to court documents.
McDuffie was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Fireworks light Washington's skies to cap Biden's inauguration
Biden Inauguration
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks light up the sky from the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Fireworks light up the sky for Biden, Harris
APTOPIX Biden Inauguration
Fireworks light up the sky around the White House, Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated today. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Biden Inauguration
David J. Phillip
Biden Inauguration
Fireworks light up the sky by the Washington Monument during inauguration ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Biden Inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff watch fireworks at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after President Joe Biden's inauguration.. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)
Joshua Roberts
Biden Inauguration
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument in Washington, as seen from Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated today. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen
Biden Inauguration
David J. Phillip
Biden Inauguration
Cliff Owen
Biden Inauguration
Fireworks explode over the Washington Monument, as seen from Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen
Biden Inauguration
Fireworks are visible with COVID-19 memorial lights surrounding the Reflecting Pool and the Washington Monument in the background during the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after President Joe Biden's inauguration. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)
Joshua Roberts
Biden Inauguration
Fireworks explode over the Washington Monument with the Marine Corps War Memorial in the foreground, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Arlington, Va., as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Katy Perry performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration
Tom Hanks speaks at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, President Joe Biden's inauguration. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)
Joshua Roberts
Biden Inauguration
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the nation at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after President Joe Biden's inauguration.. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)
Joshua Roberts
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Bruce Springsteen performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Yo-Yo Ma performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Tom Hanks speaks during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Justin Timberlake performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Eric Burton, of Black Pumas, performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Dave Grohl, of Foo Fighters, performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration
President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after his inauguration.. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)
Joshua Roberts
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, John Legend performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, DJ Cassidy performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration
President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after his inauguration.. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)
Joshua Roberts
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Tyler Hubbard, left, and Tim McGraw perform during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration Celebrating America Event
In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
UGC
Biden Inauguration
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo with family members at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after his inauguration.. (Joshua Roberts/Pool photo via AP)
Joshua Roberts
