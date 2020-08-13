You are the owner of this article.
Peoria man faces charges involving LSD in McLean County
Peoria man faces charges involving LSD in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Peoria man in McLean County.

Michael A. France, 54, is charged with unlawful possession of 200-600 individual units of LSD, with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of LSD, in the same quantity; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of LSD.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, France’s arrest stemmed from a traffic stop conducted by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. A prosecutor said the drugs were found to be separated into small bags.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

