Peoria man faces charges involving LSD in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Peoria man in McLean County.

Michael A. France, 54, is charged with unlawful possession of 200-600 individual units of LSD, with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of LSD, in the same quantity; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of LSD.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, France’s arrest stemmed from a traffic stop conducted by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. A prosecutor said the drugs were found to be separated into small bags.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

