Peoria man had 133 rounds of ammunition, meth, Bloomington police say
Peoria man had 133 rounds of ammunition, meth, Bloomington police say

Geovani Gonzalez

Geovani Gonzalez, 20, of Peoria, has an armed violence charge and unlawful possession of methamphetamine charges pending for him. He was found to be in possession of  31 grams of methamphetamine and 133 rounds of ammunition for three separate firearms, Bloomington police said.

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop early Sunday morning led Bloomington police to find a Peoria man in possession of a handgun, more than 130 rounds of ammunition, and more than an ounce of methamphetamine, police say.

Geovani A. Gonzalez, 20, is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The armed violence charge came as he committed a felony offense – unlawful possession of methamphetamine – while armed with a dangerous weapon. The offense carries a minimum term of 15 years imprisonment.

Gonzalez was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

