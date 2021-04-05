Peoria man had 133 rounds of ammunition, meth, Bloomington police say

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop early Sunday morning led Bloomington police to find a Peoria man in possession of a handgun, more than 130 rounds of ammunition, and more than an ounce of methamphetamine, police say.
Geovani A. Gonzalez, 20, is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The armed violence charge came as he committed a felony offense – unlawful possession of methamphetamine – while armed with a dangerous weapon. The offense carries a minimum term of 15 years imprisonment.
Gonzalez was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 30.
