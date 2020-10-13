Peoria man landed at Central Illinois Regional Airport with 25 pounds of cannabis in luggage, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria man is in custody after authorities say he landed at Central Illinois Regional Airport with more than 25 pounds of cannabis in his luggage.

Emanuel Wells, 30, is charged with cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis with more than 5,000 grams.

Prosecutors said Bloomington police were informed Sunday a person with a large amount of cannabis was on an American Airlines plane heading to CIRA, having first traveled from San Francisco to Chicago.

Officers located a checked suitcase marked with the defendant’s name and a K9 on scene indicated drugs were present, according to a probable cause statement read in court Tuesday.