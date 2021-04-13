 Skip to main content
Peoria man punched girlfriend multiple times at Normal hotel, police say
Peoria man punched girlfriend multiple times at Normal hotel, police say

Dexter McCraney

Dexter McCraney, 37, of Peoria, is charged with a count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for an incident that prosecutors said happened at a north side Normal hotel on April 12.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – A Peoria man is accused of punching his girlfriend multiple times from a headlock position, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Dexter McCraney, 37, is charged with a count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for an incident that prosecutors said happened at a north side Normal hotel on Monday.

McCraney was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the location of the incident.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

