Peoria man punched girlfriend multiple times at Normal hotel, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Peoria man is accused of punching his girlfriend multiple times from a headlock position, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.
Dexter McCraney, 37, is charged with a count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for an incident that prosecutors said happened at a north side Normal hotel on Monday.
McCraney was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the location of the incident.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 7.