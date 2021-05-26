Peoria man released from McLean County custody on drug charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Peoria man was released from McLean County custody Wednesday on drug charges.

Lonnie L. Kimbrough, 35, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

He is accused of having between 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and between 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.

Kimbrough was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is set for June 11.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

