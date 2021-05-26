 Skip to main content
Peoria man released from McLean County custody on drug charges
Peoria man released from McLean County custody on drug charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Peoria man was released from McLean County custody Wednesday on drug charges.

Lonnie L. Kimbrough, 35, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Lonnie L. Kimbrough, 35, of Peoria, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

He is accused of having between 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and between 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.

Kimbrough was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is set for June 11.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

