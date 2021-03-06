 Skip to main content
Peoria man released from McLean County jail custody on drug delivery charges
Peoria man released from McLean County jail custody on drug delivery charges

BLOOMINGTON — Drug delivery charges are pending for a Peoria man.

Bryan Harris, 37, is charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of three separate drugs.

Bryan Harris

Harris

He faces two counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, three counts of MDMA delivery, and two counts of meth delivery. All are class 1 or 2 felonies.

Harris was released from custody Friday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

He is due back in court May 7 for an arraignment.

