Peoria man released on felony cannabis charges
BLOOMINGTON — Cannabis charges are pending against a Peoria man in McLean County.

Christopher Stepter, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis, both for an amount between 500 and 2,000 grams.

He was released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

