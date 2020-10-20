 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Have you seen them? Normal police search for suspects in credit card fraud
0 comments
alert top story

PHOTOS: Have you seen them? Normal police search for suspects in credit card fraud

{{featured_button_text}}
NPD credit card fraud investigation

Police seek these suspects in a credit card fraud investigation.

 PROVIDED

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects they believe to be involved in a credit card fraud investigation.

The department released four photos Tuesday afternoon that appear to be taken from security footage. The three people pictured appear to be teenage boys wearing masks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who can identify these suspects or have any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jon Cleveland at 309-454-9614 or jcleveland@normal.org.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News