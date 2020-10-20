PHOTOS: Have you seen them? Normal police search for suspects in credit card fraud

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects they believe to be involved in a credit card fraud investigation.
The department released four photos Tuesday afternoon that appear to be taken from security footage. The three people pictured appear to be teenage boys wearing masks.
Anyone who can identify these suspects or have any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jon Cleveland at 309-454-9614 or jcleveland@normal.org.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
