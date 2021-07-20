 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Photos: Normal seeking theft suspects

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects of separate recent retail thefts.

The Normal Police Department said one suspect is a Black male between 18 and 30 years old who was spotted on surveillance camera wearing a black hoodie and light blue shorts with lobsters on them.

He is accused of stealing e-cigarette cartridges.

Another suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old. He was seen on surveillance footage wearing a white t-shirt, a black bandana-style mask with skulls, and white shoes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.

He also was seen driving a mid-2000s red Chevy Malibu Maxx with a license plate "possibly" beginning with CM, police said. He is accused of stealing items for a wireless and wired pet fence.

Police did not say where the alleged thefts were and an officer with information about them was not immediately available.

Anyone with information to help identify the two people are asked to contact Normal Police Officer Jordan Krueger at 309-454-9535.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dems: Civilian Climate Corps is not a 'pipe dream'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News