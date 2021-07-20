Photos: Normal seeking theft suspects

NORMAL – Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects of separate recent retail thefts.

The Normal Police Department said one suspect is a Black male between 18 and 30 years old who was spotted on surveillance camera wearing a black hoodie and light blue shorts with lobsters on them.

He is accused of stealing e-cigarette cartridges.

Another suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 35 years old. He was seen on surveillance footage wearing a white t-shirt, a black bandana-style mask with skulls, and white shoes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also was seen driving a mid-2000s red Chevy Malibu Maxx with a license plate "possibly" beginning with CM, police said. He is accused of stealing items for a wireless and wired pet fence.

Police did not say where the alleged thefts were and an officer with information about them was not immediately available.

Anyone with information to help identify the two people are asked to contact Normal Police Officer Jordan Krueger at 309-454-9535.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.