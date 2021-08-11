 Skip to main content
Plainfield man charged with intending to distribute meth in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop Saturday in Normal has led to methamphetamine charges for a Plainfield man.

Prosecutors said a man was pulled over for a traffic violation, and that the passenger, Aaron J. Zielinski, was eventually found to be in possession of about 1 ounce of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Aaron J. Zielinski

Zielinski

Police transported him to the McLean County jail, where prosecutors said he acted “erratic” and told jail staff that he swallowed 4 ounces of methamphetamine.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and later returned to the jail, prosecutors said.

Zielinski, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

